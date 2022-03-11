38,025 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 32,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

