$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will post $4.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $5.17 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $22.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $23.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $324.59. 3,770,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.68. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

