4,530 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

