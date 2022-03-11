$48.45 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $48.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.60 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $197.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $206.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.70 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $227.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 629,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

