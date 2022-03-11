48,491 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Comcast comprises approximately 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 1,886.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 19,583,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,180,621. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

