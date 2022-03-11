563 Shares in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 563 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.72. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

