$78.56 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) to report $78.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $79.21 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $70.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $319.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $345.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $353.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,478,185,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $62,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.44. 2,829,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $349.87 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $462.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

