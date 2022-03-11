7,919 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $91.33. 8,111,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

