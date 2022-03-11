$940,000.00 in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to report sales of $940,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolarityTE (PTE)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.