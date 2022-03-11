$940,000.00 in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to report sales of $940,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

