9,839 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

