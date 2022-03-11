AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider Acquires £19,999.19 in Stock

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) insider James Routh purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($26,204.39).

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 978 ($12.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AB Dynamics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 920 ($12.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,461.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,686.35. The company has a market capitalization of £221.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ABDP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,280 ($29.87) to GBX 1,850 ($24.24) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.