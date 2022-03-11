Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $383,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

ADBE stock traded down $13.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.91. 26,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.03. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

