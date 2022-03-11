Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $284,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Southern by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southern stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

