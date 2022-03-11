Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $98,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 179,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.31. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,083. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

