Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 6,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

