Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,363 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 152,407 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.61. 2,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,897. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

