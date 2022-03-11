Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.96. 93,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,646. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

