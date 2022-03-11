Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASGI)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ASGI opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.