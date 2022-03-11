ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of ABM opened at $46.05 on Friday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.