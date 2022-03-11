Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 248.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 15,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,974. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.