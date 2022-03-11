Absher Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.