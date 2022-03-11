Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $985,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.28 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

