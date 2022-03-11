Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares during the period.
Shares of IJR opened at $106.47 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
