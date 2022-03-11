Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $527,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

