Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

