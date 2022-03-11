Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.02.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 661,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.