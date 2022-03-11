Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.29

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 4725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$57.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.