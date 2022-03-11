Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 717,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,985. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 321,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,793. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

