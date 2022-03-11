Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) VP Sells $39,969.79 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.94. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 431.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,718,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,692,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Accuray by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 579,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.