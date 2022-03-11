AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

ACRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

