Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE ACU opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

