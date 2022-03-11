Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Shares of AE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 12,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849. The stock has a market cap of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

