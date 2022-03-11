adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €325.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €325.00 ($353.26) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €308.67 ($335.51).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €197.08 ($214.22) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €262.34.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

