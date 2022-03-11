Adore Beauty Group Ltd (ASX:ABY) Insider Purchases A$324,380.85 in Stock

Adore Beauty Group Ltd (ASX:ABY – Get Rating) insider James Height bought 153,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$324,380.85 ($236,774.34).
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
