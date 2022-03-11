Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading 4.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $117.40. 3,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 440,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.52.

WMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after buying an additional 284,881 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

