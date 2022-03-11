Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,120. The company has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

