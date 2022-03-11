Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 14th (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEHAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of AEHAU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000.

