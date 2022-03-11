Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

