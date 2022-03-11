Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

TSE:AFN opened at C$40.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.63. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.11 million and a PE ratio of 65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

