AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

Get AG.L alerts:

About AG.L (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.