AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).
