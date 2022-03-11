AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.82.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.