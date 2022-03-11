Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 95.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agiliti by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

