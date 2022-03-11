Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.91.

Shares of AGTI opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Agiliti by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agiliti by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

