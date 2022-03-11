AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

RERE stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.25. 37,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,013. AiHuiShou International has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,967,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

