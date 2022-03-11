Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $31.71 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.