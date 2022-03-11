Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of -199.74 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

