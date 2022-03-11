Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
AIRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. 40,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $24.48.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
