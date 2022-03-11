Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $26.06. 255,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
