Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 11,638 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,889. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,541,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

