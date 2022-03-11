Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 11,638 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,889. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,541,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oscar Health (Get Rating)
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
