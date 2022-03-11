Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) will announce $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.38. 858,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $161.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $452,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

